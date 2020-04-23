IRS To Host Webinar On Payments and CARES Act

Congressman Jim Himes posted this press release:

Recognizing how many Americans need immediate economic support to keep their heads above water while fighting the coronavirus pandemic, I voted to support sending millions of Americans Economic Impact Payments as part of the CARES Act. While many payments have been successfully distributed, I’ve heard about too many glitches and a lot of frustration from constituents on how they can make sure they get what they deserve.

I wanted to make sure you saw that the IRS is holding a webinar to discuss how these payments are being processed tomorrow, Thursday April 23rd at 2:00 pm ET. You must register to participate in this event; Click here to register.

Join the IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig to discuss:

Eligibility – How to determine if you qualify for the Economic Impact Payment

Implementation – How the IRS facilitates delivery of the payments

Where’s My Payment Tool – How to use a web app to determine payment status and provide bank account deposit information

Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Tool – How to use another web app to register for the Economic Impact Payment if you don’t otherwise have a return filing requirement

Scam Protection – Learn how fraudsters will attempt to scam your payment and how to protect yourself

Resources & Guidance – Find out where to get the information you need to learn more about the above topics

Latest Updates – late information related to Economic Impact Payments

Live Question and Answer

Email questions to: cl.sl.web.conference.team@irs. gov

As always, you can also go to my website to learn more about the stimulus payment or call my office at (203) 333-6600.

