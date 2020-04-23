Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

IRS To Host Webinar On Payments and CARES Act

Posted on Posted in State & Beyond News

Congressman Jim Himes posted this press release:

Recognizing how many Americans need immediate economic support to keep their heads above water while fighting the coronavirus pandemic, I voted to support sending millions of Americans Economic Impact Payments as part of the CARES Act.  While many payments have been successfully distributed, I’ve heard about too many glitches and a lot of frustration from constituents on how they can make sure they get what they deserve.

I wanted to make sure you saw that the IRS is holding a webinar to discuss how these payments are being processed tomorrow, Thursday April 23rd at 2:00 pm ET. You must register to participate in this event; Click here to register.

Join the IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig to discuss:

  • Eligibility – How to determine if you qualify for the Economic Impact Payment
  • Implementation – How the IRS facilitates delivery of the payments
  • Where’s My Payment Tool – How to use a web app to determine payment status and provide bank account deposit information
  • Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Tool – How to use another web app to register for the Economic Impact Payment if you don’t otherwise have a return filing requirement
  • Scam Protection – Learn how fraudsters will attempt to scam your payment and how to protect yourself
  • Resources & Guidance – Find out where to get the information you need to learn more about the above topics
  • Latest Updates – late information related to Economic Impact Payments
  • Live Question and Answer

Email questions to: cl.sl.web.conference.team@irs.gov

As always, you can also go to my website to learn more about the stimulus payment  or call my office at (203) 333-6600.

 

This press release was made possible by:

 

Visit Interstate’s website at: https://ctbattery.com/

Leave a comment