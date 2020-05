Today BMW of Bridgeport provided lunch to the Bridgeport Police Department as part of their effort to give back to the first responders during the pandemic. Last week BMW of Bridgeport provides lunch to American Medical Response (AMR) and the week before that medical teams at Bridgeport Hospital. General Manager/EVP Tim Kramer said the police have had a tough job before but now it’s even more stressful going into environments they are not sure of. This is a small way of saying thank you!