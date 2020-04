2020-04-20@8:41pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called for a water rescue t 8:41pm for 3 fishermen trapped out on the rocks at Seaside Park. At 9:40pm firefighters reported on the radio that the 3 are now onboard and on the way to the Ferry Dock. EMS was called to check for their well being. None of them fell into the water but the water temperature was 38 degrees. As you can see in the picture they were not 6 feet apart and only one of them was wearing a face mask.