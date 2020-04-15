DMV Extension

Governor Ned Lamont – has added vehicle registrations, emissions testing and other items to the extension period for Connecticut residents with expiring credentials. Eligible DMV credentials that expire between March 10, 2020 and June 8, 2020 are automatically covered by this extension. The extension is effective immediately.

In addition to extending the expiration date of DMV credentials, late fees associated with eligible expired credentials and compliance issues will also be waived during the extension period.

As a reminder, DMV previously announced an extension for Connecticut driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and identity cards. The action today covers the following DMV-related items:

Vehicle and Boat Registrations

Extends by 90 days all registrations, including International Registration Plan (IRP) and boat registrations, that expire between March 10 and June 8, 2020;

Extends by 90 days all temporary registrations obtained after March 10, 2020;

Emissions Testing

Extends by 90 days all emissions test or retest due dates for vehicles with testing due between March 10 and June 8, 2020;

New Residents

For any person who moved to Connecticut after March 10, 2020, extends by 90 days the period of time that person has to obtain a license, registration or emissions inspection in Connecticut;

Disabled Parking Placards

Extends permanent disability placards that expire with any credential subject to a 90-day extension;

Business Licenses

Extends by 90 days the validity of all business licenses that expire from March 10, to June 8, 2020;

Suspension-Related Matters

Waives all statutory deadlines associated with notice and the conduct of hearings;

Extends by 90 days compliance based suspensions that are due to take effect between March 10, and June 8, 2020 (Operating Retraining Program, child safety seat, bad checks, insurance compliance provided there is proof of replacement policy).

Waives violation and penalties associated with failing to meet 30-day recalibration of ignition interlock devices;

Inspections

Waives VIN verifications until June 8, 2020;

Waives non-safety related inspections until June 8, 2020;

School Bus Proficiency Tests

Extends the validity of school bus proficiency tests that are due between March 10 and June 8, 2020, by 90 days;

Flashing Light Permits

Extends by 90 days all flashing light permits that expire between March 10 and June 8, 2020;

For answers to questions, updates, or more information about the credential extensions:

Visit: https://CTDMV.INFO

Call: 860-263-5700 (within Hartford area) and 1-800-842-8222 (all other parts of Connecticut).

The extensions are intended to help safeguard the general public against the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19. For up-to-date guidance on COVID-19 please visit ct.gov/coronavirus

This press release is made possible by: