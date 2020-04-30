Himes On CARES Act

That’s why I drove down to D.C. last week to vote on the 4th Coronavirus Emergency Response bill. I was proud to pass further economic stimulus relief, providing more funding to our small businesses and nonprofits as well as much-needed funding for hospitals. The bill takes a key step toward recovery, requiring a nationwide strategy for expanding testing procedures.
This increased funding refills the coffers of the PPP and sets aside $60 billion for financial institutions like credit unions, CDFIs and Minority Deposit Institutions to give smaller businesses without traditional banking relationships a fighting chance to access this support. The bill Congress passed includes: