Mayor Ganim Announces Regulated Hours and Services for City of Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announces regulated hours for building operations and public services at the City of Bridgeport Zoning Department, Town Clerk, Vital Statistics, and Tax Collectors. Entry into the government buildings for the noted departments will be permitted during scheduled appointment times. All visitors must wear a face mask/covering while inside the buildings and while in contact with any other city employees.

Currently, the Zoning Department will be open on Thursdays from 10am to 2pm; call 203-576-7217 for appointment availability.

City of Bridgeport Tax Collector will open to the public on Tuesdays, from 10am to 2pm; call 203-576-7271 for appointment availability.

Vital Records will be open to funeral directors, Monday through Friday from 9am to 12:30pm. Request for a death certificate can be made by calling 203-576-8192 or email: patty.ulatowski@bridgeportct.gov.

The Town Clerk will open for recording land records only. Town Clerk will operate on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule from 10am to 2pm; call 203-576-7208 for appointment availability.

For more updates, visit bridgeportct.gov/directory

