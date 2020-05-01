1 In Custody With Stolen Vehicle

2020-05-10@2:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Trumbull CT–#cttraffic– Trumbull police have one in custody on Route 8 southbound near exit 9. The suspect allegedly stole a car from East Main and Burroughs Street. The owner of the car chased the stolen car but lost it near upper Main Street in Bridgeport. Another good samaritan picked up the chase. The suspect hit a parked car but continued to flee. Trumbull Police located and apprehended the suspect on Route 8. The suspect has nonextraditable warrants out of Arkansas.

