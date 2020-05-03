2020-05-02@9:43pm– #Bridgeport CT— Police and firefighters received another call of fishermen caught on the breakwater rocks at Seaside Park. Initially they thought there were about 5 people on the rocks, then ten and the numbers kept going up. A total of 28 people had to transport from zodiac (rubber boats used for shallow-water rescue) to the police and fire boats and then shuttled the ferry dock to be evaluated by EMS. First reports said there were a couple of people with hypothermia but all 28 people refused medical treatment and refused transportation back to their vehicles.