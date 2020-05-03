Bridgeport News: Water Rescue Or Water Taxi?

2020-05-02@9:34pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police reported that Two police officers from the harbor unit are responding to a call of 7-10 fishermen stuck on the breakwater inside Bridgeport harbor. Some of the fishermen attempted to wade through the cold water but were unable to make it to shore due to the high tide.

The fishermen turned back and remain on the breakwater. Two fire boats are responding as well and AMR.

The initial report said 10 people trapped on the rocks but now it reported to be 16. EMS reports say some may be suffering from hypothermia.

Police were also called to where the cannons are at Seaside Park due to a large number of fishermen.

