Bridgeport News: Motorcycle Crash

Police UPDATE: On May 2, 2020 at approximately 7:25 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received the report of a Motor Vehicle vs Motorcycle at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lenox Avenue.

The operator of a 1993 Honda CBR600, identified as Terrell McCrae DOB 7/31/1993 of Bridgeport was traveling westbound on Fairfield Avenue, as he approached the intersection of Lenox Avenue a 2003Toyota Camry operated by Serafin Perez-Palma DOB 10/12/1996 of Bridgeport had come out from Lenox Avenue, turning westbound onto Fairfield Avenue and collided with the motorcycle driven by McCrae. The motorcycle then collided with 2 parked vehicles.

Bridgeport Fire Department, AMR, and the Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

The operator of the motorcycle Terrell McCrae was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for Serious Non-Life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Toyota had no injuries and was released on scene pending further investigation.

Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer John Perry is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640

