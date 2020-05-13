COVID-19 CODING COMPUTING CHALLENGE FOR 3-12 GRADERS

HARTFORD, CT) – Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, joined by OPM Secretary Melissa McCaw, Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Sibongile Magubane, and Department of Higher Ed Executive Director Tim Larson, today announced the launch of the “Lt. Governor’s COVID-19 Computing Challenge: A statewide challenge to address a global concern.” Connecticut students in grades 3 through 12 are challenged to work individually or as a team to propose an idea for a computing technology application (functioning apps are not required). The idea for the coding challenge was inspired by the work of the Council on Women and Girls Education and STEAM Subcommittee in partnership with its Steering Committee community partners.

“Due to the novel coronavirus radically disrupting the 2019-20 academic year for the state’s students, this computing challenge provides a valuable resource for educators who are considering ways to keep their students academically engaged in rigorous problem-solving,” Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said. “Connecticut students are invited to submit ideas that could be implemented with computer technology like apps, websites or computer programs, in order to defeat the spread of the disease, aid our communities, and/or encourage and inform the general public. I’m looking forward to seeing what our students come up with.”

“The current pandemic is presenting challenges unlike anything Connecticut has ever seen in our state’s history. The reliance on technology to address a variety of issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is astounding,” said Commissioner Cardona. “This challenge allows students to continue learning while creating a solution to a real-world problem and making a positive difference in their communities and state.”

Students with a basic understanding of computing technology can imagine themselves creat­ing and implementing technology that will make a difference in their own, their family’s, and their community members’ lives. The goal is to have students use this period of social distancing to better their communities in one or more ways. The Covid-19 Computing Challenge provides an excellent opportunity for students to:

· Gain exposure to uses of computer technology;

· Develop interest in computer technology;

· Be creative in utilizing computer technology;

· Learn how to collaborate virtually; and

· Apply computational thinking skills.

More Information on the Challenge and How to Participate

· Students check out this flyer on how to participate.

· Teachers check out this flyer to learn how this challenge engages students’ skills.

· Parents check out this flyer to understand the benefits of their child’s participation.

Visit the Lt. Governor’s Covid-19 Coding Challenge for more information.

The deadline to submit to this challenge is May 29, 2020.

Email questions to computingchallenge@ skills21.org. #CTHacksCOVID

