Fairfield News: Golf Carts Stolen

FAIRFIELD — Chief Christopher Lyddy reports that the Fairfield Police Department is actively investigating an incident where three golf carts were stolen from a golf course Wednesday night, May 13, and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Fairfield Police responded to the Carl Dickman Par 3 Golf Course, 70 Old Dam Road, for a report of multiple golf carts that had been stolen overnight. Upon arrival, police found that three golf carts – two gas-powered carts and one electric-powered cart – were stolen from a fenced-in storage area sometime Wednesday night.

Two of the golf carts were found Thursday morning submerged in a stream on the east side of the golf course and the third cart was located on a trail behind the Department of Public Works building on One Rod Highway.

Officers reviewed video surveillance footage which showed multiple people having a campfire and alcoholic beverages between 9-10 p.m. Wednesday night behind the DPW building, near where one of the carts was found.

During the investigation, officers also located two damaged fence gates at Sullivan Field and a damaged gate leading into the golf course.

The damage to the three golf carts and the property is estimated to be approximately $50,000.

Fairfield Police are actively investigating and are asking for the public’s help in identifying any potential suspects. Anyone who may be able to identify one or more of these suspects, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.

Anonymous tips may also be sent by texting “FPD” plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637) or by going to www.fpdct.com/tips

