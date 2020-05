2020-005-29@5:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Police are investigating a crash involving a parked car, (the Hyundai parked in the right side of the picture) on the street formerly known as Prince (near Jennings Road) The car (far left black car in the photo) then continued on, cutting the turn short, hitting the curb, and damaging the suspension according to witnesses. Fairfield Police Sergeant Mike Paris said they are investigating the possibility of juveniles taking the car without permission.