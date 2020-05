2020-05-29@1:25pm–#Fairfield CT– An 18 wheeler took down low hanging wires on Woodcrest Road (off High Street). The utilities including UI have been called to the scene.

FYI- Utility lines have minimum hight requirements for their lines which include allowing clearance for 18 wheelers even on town roads. So if a truck takes them down it’s the utility’s fault, not the trucks.