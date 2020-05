4:01pm UPDATE: Fire is out and firefighters checking for extensions and overhauling, that is opening areas to ensure the fire is out.

2020-05-11@3:41pm–#Seymour CT– Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Woodcrest Road near Wycliffe Terrace. Fire is in the garage. Homes in this area have attached garages.

