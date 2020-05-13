Trumbull News: Reckless Driver Captured

#Trumbull CT– #Bridgeport CT–In a story I was first to tell you about, On Sunday, May 10th, at about 2:00 p.m., a man recklessly driving a stolen vehicle struck and damaged several cars in Bridgeport, causing injuries, and then fled prior to being apprehended by police on Route 25 in Trumbull. Daniel Baker, age 37, of Bunker Ave., Meriden, was arrested when officers forced his car to a stop to prevent further damage and injury. Trumbull Police were advised that the suspect vehicle, a blue 2005 Honda Civic, had struck several vehicles in Bridgeport and was last seen traveling northbound on Main Street into Trumbull. A Trumbull officer spotted the heavily damaged Honda Civic traveling northerly on Main Street near Gisella Road, where the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over. The Honda entered Route 25 southbound and the driver refused to stop. The vehicle drove off the roadway near exit 9 for Daniels Farm Road, attempting to avoid police vehicles, but officers were able to block the escape.

Baker was taken into custody and charged with Larceny in the Third Degree, Engaging in Police Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft of License Plates, and Misuse of License Plates. Baker was held on a $10,000 bond with a court date of May 29, 2020, at the Bridgeport Court. Baker has a lengthy criminal record which includes arrests for the Robbery, Threatening, Interfering with Police, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Assault, Larceny, Possession of Narcotics, Probation Violations, and Disorderly Conduct. Due to a current Parole violation, Baker was remanded to the custody of the Bridgeport Department of Correction.

