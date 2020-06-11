$11.3 For Head Start Programs

HARTFORD—U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and U.S. Representatives John Larson (CT-1), Rosa DeLauro (CT-3) and Jahana Hayes (CT-5) announced $13,485,100 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Head Start programs in the Greater Hartford and New Britain area.

“This federal funding will help grow Head Start early education programs, helping hundreds of our youngest learners thrive during these critical early years,” said Murphy, Blumenthal, Larson, DeLauro and Hayes. “We know that kids who participate in Head Start are served by that experience for decades to come – helping them to succeed in school and into adulthood. We’re proud to advocate for increased funding for these programs so they can continue to support Connecticut families for years to come.”

The breakdown of funding is below:

Human Resources Agency of New Britain, Inc., New Britain

· $2,762,972 for Head Start & Early Head Start Projects

· $2,161,744 for Bristol Early Head Start & Head Start Projects

Capitol Region Education Council (CREC), Hartford

· $9,161,612 for Head Start & Early Head Start Projects

This press release is made possible by: