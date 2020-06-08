Bridgeport News: Aquarion To Start Water Main Cleaning

#BRIDGEPORT, CONN. – June 5, 2020 – Aquarion Water Company today announced the launch of a water main cleaning project in Bridgeport. Scheduled to begin Sunday, June 7, 2020, the project is expected to be completed on Sunday, August 30, 2020. The water main cleaning project is being undertaken to ensure that Bridgeport’s customers continue to receive the highest quality water.

The project will last approximately three months. During that time, customers may notice some discoloration in their water when crews are working in their area. This discoloration results from the temporary disturbance of the water flow, which stirs up naturally occurring minerals that settle in water mains. Aquarion recommends customers store water in their refrigerators for drinking and cooking. Customers should also refrain from washing laundry if water is discolored. Prior to resuming use, customers should run their cold water faucets until the water appears clear.

“We appreciate customers’ patience as Aquarion works to complete the water main cleaning project,” said Kevin Lott, Aquarion’s Manager of Distribution. “We will be completing this preventative maintenance work in the evening hours to reduce the impact on our customers.”

Water main cleaning will take place Sunday through Thursday nights from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

From June 7 through June 18, the cleaning will take place in the northwest corner of Bridgeport bordered by Old Town Road, Park Avenue, Madison Avenue, and Eckart Street. Detailed street information will be updated daily at www.aquarionwater.com/alerts-and-outages.

For other questions, please call Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678.

