Bridgeport News: Fatal Crash – Brooks Street and Jane Street

2020-06-09#Bridgeport CT– At approximately 2:03 am Bridgeport Patrol Officers and Bridgeport Firefighters responded to the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Brooks Street and Jane Street. This was a two car motor vehicle crash involving a dark grey Honda Accord that was traveling northbound on Brooks Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Brooks Street and Jane Street. At this moment a silver Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Jane Street, crossing through the intersection, when it was struck.

There were several serious injuries to the occupants of both vehicles and one fatality. All were transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team has responded to conduct further investigation. They are being assisted by the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit.

The identification of the deceased and injured occupants is being held until notifications are made to family and next of kin.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division (Officer Aaron Rivera) at 203-576-7640.