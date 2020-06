2020-06-24@5:20pm–#Fairfield CT–#ctfire– Firefighters were met with heavy fire coming from the right side on the second at a home on Shoreham Terrace. Firefighter quickly knocked down the heavy fire but it took them almost an hour to put out all the hot spots. The fire also extended into the attic. There were no reported injuries and the fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.