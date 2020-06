2020-06-23@ 12: 30PMish–#Fairfield CT–Police said on Tuesday a former housekeeper with bi-polar disorder and acting with unusual behavior went to the house on Spring Hill Road and took items while the daughter was home and confronted her. After a follow up at the suspect’s home in Bridgeport, all items were recovered and returned to the owner with no additional enforcement action requested.

This news report is made possible by: