Access to Absentee Ballots

Currently, Connecticut law only allows citizens to obtain an absentee ballot under very specific circumstances, such as a voter being on active duty or having an illness or disability that prevents them from voting in person. Since public health officials have warned that COVID-19 is likely to spread through crowded, indoor public gatherings, many voters who would not normally qualify for an absentee ballot are concerned about voting in person on Election Day. HB 6002, “An Act Concerning Absentee Voting and Reporting of Results at the 2020 State Election and Election Day Registration,” would amend Connecticut law only for the 2020 Election to allow for absentee voting due to “the sickness of COVID-19,” ensuring that no one is forced to choose between their health and their right to vote.

The bill also allows any person who is in line to vote before polls close at 8 p.m., to access Connecticut’s “same-day registration” procedure at that polling location, as long as they meet all of the state’s voter eligibility requirements (existing state law only allows for same-day voter registration from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. at specific locations in town, but then the voter must proceed to their own local polling place in order to cast their vote).

This press release was made possible by: