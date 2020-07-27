Capping the Cost of Insulin

Since the 1990s, the price of insulin has increased by over 1,000 percent, rising from $20 per vial to $248 per vial. For the six million Americans who rely on insulin, the price increases often have life or death consequences. One recent study found that 1 in 4 American patients ration their insulin due to cost, and this has resulted in tragic, avoidable and inexcusable deaths. HB 6003, “An Act Concerning Diabetes and High Deductible Health Plans,” would cap a person’s out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $25 per month, cap noninsulin drugs like glucagon at $25 per month, and cap diabetic equipment and supplies (such as blood glucose test strips, glucometers, lancets, and syringes) at $100 per month.

