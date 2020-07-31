Bridgeport News: 14 Year Old Boy’s Homicide UPDATE

#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport police confirmed that Diante Willoughby’s bond was increased to $2 million per the court. An autopsy was completed today. The cause of death of Jose Nunez is strangulation and the manner of death is homicide. This is still a very active criminal investigation and no additional details will be released at this time. We do ask the public to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-581-5205 if they feel they have been victimized by Willoughby in the past, or have information regarding past criminal conduct involving Willoughby.