2020-07-20@ 9:44pm–#Bridgeport CT— The police say that a person was shot in the 1400 block of Barnum Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Apparently there have been no muggings, purse-snatching or robberies since the police started controlling what is revealed to the public.

