Trumbull News: Yoots Charged In Sign Thefts

Three Trumbull juveniles were arrested Monday evening, July 20, following their involvement in stealing lawn signs from the property of several Trumbull residents. The teens were identified after posting a video on social media showing them in possession of the stolen support and graduation signs.

During the overnight hours of July 16th, a 12-year old female, her 15-year-old sister, along with a 15-year-old male, went to various Trumbull residences and stole the signs from locations outside the Trumbull properties. The juveniles eventually brought the signs home and posted their collection on social media. The Trumbull Police investigated the thefts from several residents who paid for the signs and wanted to press charges against those who were responsible for the thefts. The juvenile suspects were eventually identified, and admitted to the police of their actions and stated that they did not agree with the current movement in which the signs were in support.

The 12-year old female was issued a Juvenile Summons and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Trespassing. She is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in Bridgeport on August 3, 2020, and was released to the custody of her mother. Both the 15-year old female and male were each issued a Juvenile Summons and charged with 13 counts of Larceny in the Sixth Degree, and 8 counts of Simple Trespass. They are also scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on August 3, 2020, and were released to their parents.

