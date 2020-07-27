Westport News: Assault 3 rd Degree- Disorderly Conduct

#Westport CT–At approximately 10:33 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020, officers responded to a Westport residence on a report of a disturbance between two individuals. Officers spoke with both of the involved parties, one of whom alleged that during the course of what had begun as a verbal argument she had been physically assaulted by Jason Guu. She sustained minor injuries as a result. In speaking with Guu, he agreed that there had been a verbal argument, but denied that there had been a physical assault.

Based on the investigation, Guu was taken into custody. He was charged with 53a-61 Assault 3 rd Degree and 53a-182(a)(1) Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a written promise to appear. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court at 9:00 am on Monday, July 27, 2020.

