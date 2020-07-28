Work At Home

We’ve all heard that people are working from home since the COVID pandemic. And we’ve heard on individual social media posts that New York is a ghost town on social media. I didn’t realize quite how many are either not working or working from home when I drove to the train station at downtown Fairfield. This photo was taken at ten minutes afternoon on a Tuesday. This place would normally be packed with cars as well as cars parked on the side streets. This put things into perspective for me. I’m sure if you commute from here you are as shocked as I.