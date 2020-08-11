Bridgeport, CT –The promotional oath of office was administered for four Bridgeport Police officers on August 10th, 2020 at Margaret Morton Government Center which elevated Police Officer Jarrett, Martinez, Paoletti, and Caiazzo to their new position as Sergeants in the City of Bridgeport.

“The outstanding work that these four individuals have contributed to our community as Police Officers will serve us to an even greater extent as they begin their work as Sergeants. We recognize and celebrate their dedication and look forward to their positive impact and the wisdom and good judgement they will impart to the police officers they supervise.”

Oath of office affirms that the newly appointed Sergeants will continue to faithfully and impartially serve the City of Bridgeport to the best of their skill, wisdom, judgment, and ability.

Currently, COVID-19 restrictions for in-person ceremonies are still in place. When allowed, a traditional promotional oath of office will take place at a time and location to be determined.