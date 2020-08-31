2020-08-30@1:22am#Bridgeport CT–Three victims were shot in the area of 1052 Howard Avenue. This is the location of the homicide of George John that occurred on August 28, 2020. The victims, all male adults, report that they were attending a memorial celebration for John when they heard gunshots. Three victims were shot and were transported by private vehicles to St. Vincent’s Medical Center. All three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive. The victims were unable to provide detectives with additional information regarding this incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

This press release was made possible by: