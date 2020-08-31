Bridgeport News: 3 Days 3 Homicides

2020-08-31@5:35am–#Bridgeport CT–Police responded to Washington Terrace for a ShotsSpotter activation. Upon arrival in the 40th block of Washington Terrace, there were two gunshot victims struck. One confirmed homicide at this time. Police are still on-scene and this is an active investigation.

Here is a video of then mayoral candidate calling on the governor to help Bridgeport with the violence when Bill Finch was in office:

“People elect people to lead competently especially in the area of public safety… that starts with a good well funded, well-manned police department” “It’s a result of failed leadership (increased crime). The citizens deserve to be able to live safely in their homes and neighborhoods”.

Candidate for Mayor Joe Ganim July 29, 2015