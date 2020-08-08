Bridgeport News: Splash Pads

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim, known for soaking taxpayers announces that five splash pads throughout the City of Bridgeport will open to Bridgeport residents on July 30th, 2020. In collaboration with the Health Department, the Parks Department will facilitate the partial reopening of this summer city amenity to keep residents cool during high temperatures. COVID-19 safety protocol as recommended by the CDC and state guidelines must be followed and will be provided by on-site staff and signage.

Mayor Ganim stated, “We’ve been pushing to reopen at least one splash pad location at each end of the City. Along with the distribution of water bottles to pedestrians and our homeless population, these efforts will provide residents the opportunity to cool off, stay hydrated, remain vigilant against the spread of COVID, and have a little fun with the kids.”

Five splash pads locations, open to the public daily from 10am–6pm:

Beardsley Park Splash Pad 1875 Noble Avenue (Upper East Side)

Newfield-Jessup Park Splash Pad 104 Eagle Street (East End)

Puglio Park Splash Pad 3531 Madison Avenue (North End)

Seaside Park Splash Pad West Beach, 1 Barnum Dyke (South End)

Went Field Splash Pad 401 Hanover Street (West Side)

For more information, visit bridgeportct.gov/SplashPads.

Splash Pad Safety Guidelines

Capacity limit varies per location

Face covering not required in Splash Pad

Interval of 20 minutes or less in water

Adult visitors required to wear face coverings and maintain 6ft distance in designated area

Use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving splash pad

Properly dispose of face coverings in the garbage

