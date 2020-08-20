Insurance Commissioner Mais leads national discussions on race, diversity and inclusion

As the nation grapples with issues of race and inclusion, Connecticut Insurance Department (CID) Commissioner Andrew N. Mais has led discussions in several National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) forums on race, diversity, and inclusion within the insurance industry and in insurance practices.

“Inclusion means having everyone having a voice, and for as vital industry like insurance, it means helping all members of our Connecticut family get access to the products that are relevant to them,” Mais said.

Commissioner Mais has also participated in efforts led by Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to address social inequities in Connecticut, including the Council on Women and Girls and cultural competency initiatives.

Mais is also a member of the NAIC’s recently created Special Executive Committee on Race and Insurance. This special committee, created in July, is charged with conducting research and analyzing issues of diversity and inclusion within the insurance sector; engaging with a broad group of stakeholders on issues related to race, diversity, and inclusion in, and access to, the insurance sector and insurance products; examining and determining which current practices or barriers exist in the insurance sector that potentially disadvantages persons of color and other underrepresented groups; and making recommendations for action to the NAIC membership.

Further building upon his participation in panels and forums, Commissioner Mais was the guest host of a special edition of the NAIC podcast “The Regulators” focused on race and insurance. Mais brought together regulators, industry, and consumer advocates to discuss diversity and equity in the insurance industry, an issue that the NAIC is addressing as part of its new race and insurance initiative.

In this special episode, Mais discusses racial equity in the delivery and sale of insurance products, as well as racial diversity within the insurance industry. His guests included: California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara; New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride; Aflac Chief Executive Officer, Dan Amos; and Consumer Advocate and Chair of the Connecticut Insurance Department Subcommittee on Big Data, Sonja Larkin-Thorne.

“This podcast is just one of the many conversations that commissioners are having about how we can work together to identify and address biases,” said Mais. “Advancing issues related to racial equity requires talking openly about race and insurance practices, even if the conversations are difficult.”

During the NAIC National Summer Meeting, Mais moderated a panel discussion “Current Racially Based Challenges within the Insurance Sector,” which was part of a larger special session on Race and Insurance. The panel of consumer advocates reviewed current industry practices that potentially disadvantage minorities, including use of big-data and algorithmic-based underwriting models (i.e., proxy discrimination), access to quality and affordable healthcare, and low levels of financial literacy and access to insurance/financial products.

To close out the special session on Race and Insurance, Mais participated on the “Increasing Diversity and Inclusion within the Insurance Sector” panel. The group held a member-focused dialogue on specific steps that both regulators and stakeholders can take to improve diversity and inclusion within the insurance sector.

A recording of the Race and Insurance panel discussions is available online at: https://youtu.be/H6NwNJ0AmtE

“CID is committed to working with state and national partners and the industry on these important issues,” said Commissioner Mais. “We are committed to protecting consumers from any discrimination and finding a solution where all residents have access to insurance and removing barriers that will improve access in underserved communities.”

While Commissioner Mais is actively involved in the conversations on the national level through the NAIC, he also made the topic a priority within the Department. Mais established an Inclusion Council at the CID chaired by Lady Mendoza, the Department’s first ever Chief Inclusion Officer.

