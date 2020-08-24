Tips on insurance coverage for damage due to loss of electric power

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, Governor Ned Lamont and Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais are reminding policyholders to review their homeowner’s insurance policy to better understand their coverage for property damage due to loss of power as the state is at the height of the 2020 Atlantic Tropical Storm season.

The Atlantic Tropical Storm season began on June 1 and runs through November 30.

“Storm Isaias left nearly a million customers without power. Many families and businesses experienced property damage, loss of work wages and other losses like spoiled groceries due to the mass power outage,” said Governor Lamont. “This is already a very difficult year and the Insurance Department is working to help with filing storm-related claims and answering your questions.”

“It is important to review your policies yearly with your insurance agent or broker to understand what is covered and what the limits are. Keep your policies and insurance contact information in a safe place should your property be damaged, and you must make a claim,” said Commissioner Mais. “Call the Department if you have questions or need help.”

Although most policies vary to some degree, there is common coverage for certain types of damage due to power outages.

Food spoilage due to a power outage is generally not covered under a basic homeowner, renters or condominium policy. However, this is a popular coverage for insurance companies to offer and some companies do in fact provide limited coverage in the policy. If the coverage is not included in the policy, you may be able to purchase for a nominal additional premium. Your agent should be able to tell you about the availability of coverage and how much it would cost.

Being forced out of your home due only to a loss of power is not normally covered under a standard homeowner, renters, or condominium policy. However, if a covered loss makes your home uninhabitable, coverage, up to specific limits, for any necessary increase in living expenses incurred by you so that your household can maintain its normal standard of living is generally provided.

If water pipes in your home were to burst in the winter months due to lack of heat from a power outage, damage to covered property would be covered by your policy.

Homeowners, condo, and renters insurance cover property for most types of damage including tornado, hurricanes, severe storms, rain, wind, and fires. The Insurance Department has useful information online on what is covered during a storm, more information on Storm Isaias, and Tips for Making a Storm Claim.

Your insurer can only cover what it knows you lost, which is why it is important to keep an inventory and accurate records for filing claims in the future.

The Department’s Consumer Affairs Division is available to assist policyholders with answers to questions.

Ask a question or file a complaint online

Email us at insurance@ct.gov

Call the Consumer Helpline at 800-203-3447 or 860-297-3900.

