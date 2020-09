2020-09-20@12:20am– An armed robbery occurred at Fairfield and Holland Avenue by a heavy set woman with cornrow braids driving a silver Nissan at 70mph. Good thing she was headed towards Fairfield so that I was able to get this report otherwise Joe would have been able to keep this from you. The car then U-turned and was lost in the area of PT Barnum Housing.

