Bridgeport News: Business Relief

Small & Minority Business Enterprise Director Fred Gee reminds local business owners that there are still resources available to provide emergency relief to businesses impacted by COVID-19; such as Emergency Injury Disaster Loans.

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) of up to $150,000 are available to business owners via the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide financial relief from temporary loss of revenue caused by COVID-19. Funds from this loan may be used to pay an array of operating expenses which include health care benefits, rent, utilities, and debt payment.

Mayor Ganim stated, “We want to make sure that every business has the opportunity to make it through this pandemic and be successful. It’s important to our community that small businesses survive this difficult economic environment caused by COVID and this is one of the resources available that may help owners get through it.”

For more details on the EIDL program, to apply, and for City of Bridgeport Small Minority Business Enterprise contact information to receive assistance with the application process, visit bridgeportct.gov/smbe

