Bridgeport News: Weapon Charges

On September 3rd, 2020 members of the Gang Unit (SUVCCCTF), Statewide Narcotics, FBI Safe Street and ATF working together executed a Search Warrant at 88 Butler Avenue Bridgeport, CT utilizing Police Emergency Services Unit. The investigation was conducted to help combat the rise in firearm violence taking place throughout the city of Bridgeport, CT. Upon execution of the search warrant members of Emergency Services Unit (ESU) encountered a male later identified as Jermaine Bethel DOB 2/25/1996 laying on the couch in possession of a fully-loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Bethel was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation the firearm was confirmed stolen. Bethel was arrested on the below C.G.S.

*Illegal Sale/Transfer of firearm -29-33

*Illegal Alteration of Firearm -29-36

*Failure to properly store loaded firearm-29-37i

*Risk of injury to child -53-21(a)(1)

*Stealing firearm- 53a-212

*Violate condition of release 1st degree -53a-222

BOND SET AT – $10,000