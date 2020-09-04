Bridgeport Holiday Schedule

Bridgeport, CT – In observance of Labor Day, City of Bridgeport reminds residents of City services that will be delayed or closed during the holiday weekend.

Transfer Station

Closed Monday, September 7th. (Open on Saturday, September 5th, 7am – 3pm)

The Transfer Station is owned and operated by the City of Bridgeport to provide community access to environmentally responsible disposal and recycling services. The facility is open to the public year-round; Monday-Saturday, 7 am-3pm. For a list of acceptable items, please see the Transfer Station Rules & Regulations at Bridgeportct.gov/TransferStation or call (203) 576-7753.

Sanitation and Recycling pick-up routes

Labor Day pick-up will remain on schedule; Monday routes will not be affected by the holiday.

Brown bag collection (delayed)

Monday pickup is delayed until Tuesday.

*If pick-up is further delayed, do not remove bags from the curb—the public facilities crew will service your neighborhood as soon as possible.

For additional information, visit bridgeportct.gov/PublicFacilities.

Parks Holiday Schedule

All City of Bridgeport parks will be open for the holiday weekend through Labor Day, September 7th; 8 am-8 pm, with Splash Pads open 10 am-6 pm. Park Permits will remain a requirement for entry to Seaside, Beardsley, and St. Mary’s. All park attendees must follow COVID-19 safety protocols; 50% capacity, individuals must social distance and wear face-covering when appropriate. Beardsley Park & Seaside Park bathrooms will be open from 8 am to 8 pm. All other neighborhood bathrooms will be open from 10 am to 6 pm. Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 am – 6 pm.

For additional information, visit https://www.bridgeportct.gov/parksandrec

Bridgeport Port Jeff Ferry schedule

The Bridgeport Port Jeff Ferry will be running a three-boat schedule Monday, September 7th. There will also be a 10 pm trip from both ports. Visit the Ferry website for additional information: https://88844ferry.com/

Parking Meter Fees

Collection of Downtown parking meter fees will resume Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 8 am. Parking meter info can be found here, https://bridgeportct.gov/parkingmeters with a map of meter locations here: http://bridgeportparking.com/meter-location-map.pdf.

Testing sites

Hartford Health Care 2979 Main Street Bridgeport, CT Saturday September 5th 8am- 4pm

North End Library 3455 Madison Avenue Bridgeport, CT Saturday, September 5th 9am- 12pm

Southwest Community Health Center Veterans Memorial Park Saturday, September 5th 9am- 12pm

Islamic Center 703 State Street Bridgeport, CT Saturday, September 5th 9am- 3:30pm

Bridgeport Hospital 226 Mill Hill Avenue Bridgeport, CT Saturday, September 5th 9am- 3pm

Bridgeport Hospital 226 Mill Hill Avenue Bridgeport, CT Sunday, September 6th 9am- 3pm

Bridgeport Hospital 226 Mill Hill Avenue Bridgeport, CT Monday, September 7th 8am- 12pm

The City of Bridgeport is reminding residents to adhere the COVID-19 safety guidelines administered by the state. For more information on testing sites visit bridgeportct.gov/covid19testing

