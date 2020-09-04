Bridgeport News: Shooting

2020-09-03@6:00pm–Many of you contacted us about a shooting on William Street on Thursday. Police said the Bridgeport Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation for the area of Arctic and William St. Upon arrival police were able to recover several shell casings and subsequently reports of vehicles struck by gunfire. In addition, a vehicle was impounded by Police that was involved in a motor vehicle on-scene. No reports of injuries had occurred. This is still an active investigation.

The Bridgeport Police Department needs our community’s assistance in ensuring we bring any one responsible for this to justice. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD TIPS line at 203-576-8477.

