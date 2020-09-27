Bridgeport News: Homicide 17 and 18 Happen Overnight

#Bridgerport News: Police press release: On September 27, 2020, at 0006 hours, a shooting incident occurred in the area of 74 Worth Street as indicated by a Shotspotter activation. Responding officers found Daron Jones, 31 unresponsive on the porch of 90 Worth Street. A single gunshot wound was evident on this chest. Medics pronounced Jones dead at the scene. Detectives processed a crime scene at this location and are working to establish a motive for the shooting of Jones. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242.

At 0221 hours, a shooting incident occurred inside the Keystone bar located at 1794 Barnum Avenue. Nyair Nixon, 21 was shot multiple times inside the establishment and stumbled outside after being shot. He collapsed in the street and was then struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Arriving officers were confronted by a large hostile crowd that was interfering with their ability to secure a crime scene, and additional assistance was necessary to control the crowd. Stratford Police were called to assist at the scene and remained to assist for several hours. Nixon was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an active crime scene and detectives will be at this location for several hours this morning. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224.