Phase 3 Openings

Connecticut’s Phase 3 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic will begin October 8. Phase 3 changes will increase the capacities at certain businesses including restaurants, personal services, libraries and performing arts venues. While Phase 3 is expected to increase capacity, safety protocols will still remain in effect.

Phase 3 changes include:

Increase from 50% to 70% capacity indoors at restaurants, personal services, and libraries

Increase from 25% to 50% capacity outdoors at amphitheaters and race tracks

Increase indoor religious activities from 25% capacity capped at 100 people to 50% capacity capped at 200 people

Increase from 100 people to 150 people capacity at outdoor private social and recreational gatherings

Indoor performing arts venues will be able to open at 50% capacity

Graduations will be allowed indoors at 50% capacity

Graduations allowed outside up to 50% capacity

Bars and nightclubs will remain close

