Phase 3 Openings

Connecticut’s Phase 3 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic will begin October 8. Phase 3 changes will increase the capacities at certain businesses including restaurants, personal services, libraries and performing arts venues. While Phase 3 is expected to increase capacity, safety protocols will still remain in effect.
Phase 3 changes include:
- Increase from 50% to 70% capacity indoors at restaurants, personal services, and libraries
- Increase from 25% to 50% capacity outdoors at amphitheaters and race tracks
- Increase indoor religious activities from 25% capacity capped at 100 people to 50% capacity capped at 200 people
- Increase from 100 people to 150 people capacity at outdoor private social and recreational gatherings
- Indoor performing arts venues will be able to open at 50% capacity
- Graduations will be allowed indoors at 50% capacity
- Graduations allowed outside up to 50% capacity
- Bars and nightclubs will remain close
