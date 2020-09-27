Fairfield News: Yoot Trespassing

2020-09-23@6:20pm–#Fairfield CT–Fairfield Police received two calls reporting three juveniles were seen running through yards in the Webb Road area. One of the complainants reported seeing a juvenile rummaging through a vehicle on private property. Fairfield Police received a third call from a Lynnbrook Road resident reporting they observed juveniles running through yards as well. Officers located one of the involved juveniles on Villa Avenue. Shortly after, Officers located another involved juvenile on Brooklawn Avenue. The third subject was not located. Two of the witnesses positively identified the juveniles as the juveniles seen in their yards. The juveniles were both issued a juvenile summons for Simple Trespass in the presents of the parents. They are to appear in juvenile court on October 14th, 2020.

