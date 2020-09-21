Trumbull News: Observant Citizen’s Actions Result in Arrest of Teen Who Stole from Unlocked Vehicles

#Trumbull CT–Early Thursday morning, September 17, Trumbull Police apprehended a juvenile near Church Hill Rd. after a resident reported him knocking on their door around 3:00 am, and asking to use their cellphone so he can get a ride home. Officers arrested the fifteen (15) year old West Haven teen, after another citizen notified an officer that a teen was walking around like he “partied too much” and was asking to use his cell phone. The man pointed to where the teen should be before officers apprehended him. The investigating officer determined the teen matched the description of the juvenile that had knocked on the earlier resident’s door, and matched the description of one of several suspects that had been stealing from numerous cars in the area.

A resident first notified the Trumbull Police that juveniles were breaking into cars in the Edison Rd. area, and were traveling in a black BMW. An arriving officer located the BMW in the middle of the roadway with no lights on and the rear door open. An individual was then observed running from a nearby driveway, and entering the BMW. Officers confirmed that the BMW had been reported stolen, but the vehicle ignored the police emergency lights and siren in attempts to stop the vehicle as it sped away. Officers actively investigated the area and learned of several unlocked vehicles parked in residential driveways that had also been rummaged through.

Once this juvenile was identified, it was learned that he is the suspect in numerous other similar larceny and stolen motor vehicle cases, and currently has several other pending cases for similar arrests. The teen was charged with four (4) counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd, is scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court, and was released to the custody of his mother on a Promise to Appear.

The Trumbull Police would continue to remind all residents to ALWAYS LOCK YOUR VEHICLES, remove all packages and valuables, and never leave their keys inside. As always, please report anything suspicious as it occurs. Remember A.L.E.R.T.S. – Advise Law Enforcement Regarding Thieves Swiftly to assist in catching criminals. Residents are asked to use features that are readily available on their security systems to inform them of motion on their property, then notify the local police as soon as security system motion ALERTS are received. Always immediately report any suspicious persons or activity to the police and dial 911 for all emergencies. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at (203) 261-3665.

This press release was made possible by: