UPDATE: 3 vehicles and one motorcycle which was the possible ejection. No tractor-trailer involved. 3 people injured.

2020-09-19@1:20am–#Trumbull CT– #cttraffic– Report of a three-vehicle accident, one a tractor trailer on Route 8 southbound near exit 10. First reports said there was someone ejected from a vehicle but there no update has confirmed this.

