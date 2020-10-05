OBSERVANT WITNESS LEADS TO MAN’S ARREST FOR TAMPERING WITH MOTOR VEHICLE

#Trumbull CT–On Sunday, October 4, 2020 at about 2:30 am, Trumbull Police arrested a man in the
area of Arrowhead Rd., after he was observed attempting to steal from a vehicle parked
in a driveway. Jason Batts, age 47, of Maple St., Bridgeport, was taken into custody
after an officer chased him on foot and apprehended him in the rear of a nearby
residence.
The Trumbull Police received a report of an unknown person tampering with motor
vehicles and hiding behind cars. While enroute, Trumbull Police Dispatch was on the
phone with the complainant who had been actively observing the suspect, and updating
responding officers of the suspect’s location. The witness observed Batts crouched
around all four wheels of the vehicle, appearing to be examining the tires for a wheel
lock nut. The first responding officer observed the suspect jump over a wall and run
behind a nearby residence. A foot chase ensued and Batts was taken into custody
when he became entangled in a fence and could not pass through a small opening.
The witness observed a vehicle drive by his house very slow and then park several
houses down the road where it sat for several minutes. The suspect was then observed
getting out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and then take something out of the trunk.
The suspect was then observed walking through a driveway and crouching down around
the wheels of the vehicle, and eventually hid behind a truck in the driveway.
During initial police contact, Batts gave investigating officers a false name. Officers
checked the area where Batts was apprehended and found a small sack thrown on the
ground that was full of lug nut lock keys which are used to unlock lock nuts on vehicle
October 4, 2020 Page 2
rims. Officers later located a car in the area that had been used by Batts which
contained a “ViperTek” stun gun, a portable car jack, cinder blocks, and a wood block all
which are commonly used in the process of stealing wheels from motor vehicles.
During the booking process, Batts initially refused to provide any identifying information,
and also refused to be fingerprinted. Batts was charged with Criminal Attempt to
Commit Larceny 6, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6, two (2) counts of Interfering with
Police, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Burglary Tools. Batts was held
on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on Monday,
November 16, 2020.
Once again, through the combined efforts of an observant citizen and the police, another
criminal has been apprehended and charged.
The Trumbull Police would also like to remind all residents to ALWAYS LOCK YOUR
VEHICLES, remove all packages and valuables, and never leave their keys inside. As
always, please report anything suspicious as it occurs.
Remember A.L.E.R.T.S. – Advise Law Enforcement Regarding Thieves Swiftly to assist
in catching criminals. Residents are asked to use features that are readily available on
their security systems to inform them of motion on their property, then notify the local
police as soon as security system motion ALERTS are received. Always immediately
report any suspicious persons or activity to the police and dial 911 for all emergencies.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police
Department directly at (203) 261-3665.
