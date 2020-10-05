OBSERVANT WITNESS LEADS TO MAN’S ARREST FOR TAMPERING WITH MOTOR VEHICLE

#Trumbull CT–On Sunday, October 4, 2020 at about 2:30 am, Trumbull Police arrested a man in the

area of Arrowhead Rd., after he was observed attempting to steal from a vehicle parked

in a driveway. Jason Batts, age 47, of Maple St., Bridgeport, was taken into custody

after an officer chased him on foot and apprehended him in the rear of a nearby

residence.

The Trumbull Police received a report of an unknown person tampering with motor

vehicles and hiding behind cars. While enroute, Trumbull Police Dispatch was on the

phone with the complainant who had been actively observing the suspect, and updating

responding officers of the suspect’s location. The witness observed Batts crouched

around all four wheels of the vehicle, appearing to be examining the tires for a wheel

lock nut. The first responding officer observed the suspect jump over a wall and run

behind a nearby residence. A foot chase ensued and Batts was taken into custody

when he became entangled in a fence and could not pass through a small opening.

The witness observed a vehicle drive by his house very slow and then park several

houses down the road where it sat for several minutes. The suspect was then observed

getting out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and then take something out of the trunk.

The suspect was then observed walking through a driveway and crouching down around

the wheels of the vehicle, and eventually hid behind a truck in the driveway.

During initial police contact, Batts gave investigating officers a false name. Officers

checked the area where Batts was apprehended and found a small sack thrown on the

ground that was full of lug nut lock keys which are used to unlock lock nuts on vehicle

October 4, 2020 Page 2

rims. Officers later located a car in the area that had been used by Batts which

contained a “ViperTek” stun gun, a portable car jack, cinder blocks, and a wood block all

which are commonly used in the process of stealing wheels from motor vehicles.

During the booking process, Batts initially refused to provide any identifying information,

and also refused to be fingerprinted. Batts was charged with Criminal Attempt to

Commit Larceny 6, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6, two (2) counts of Interfering with

Police, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Burglary Tools. Batts was held

on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on Monday,

November 16, 2020.

Once again, through the combined efforts of an observant citizen and the police, another

criminal has been apprehended and charged.

The Trumbull Police would also like to remind all residents to ALWAYS LOCK YOUR

VEHICLES, remove all packages and valuables, and never leave their keys inside. As

always, please report anything suspicious as it occurs.

Remember A.L.E.R.T.S. – Advise Law Enforcement Regarding Thieves Swiftly to assist

in catching criminals. Residents are asked to use features that are readily available on

their security systems to inform them of motion on their property, then notify the local

police as soon as security system motion ALERTS are received. Always immediately

report any suspicious persons or activity to the police and dial 911 for all emergencies.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police

Department directly at (203) 261-3665.

