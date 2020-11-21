Trumbull Mall Shooter Surrenders After 6 Hour Standoff

#Trumbull CT– #Bridgeport CT– Shortly after 7pm Trumbull Police were notified of a robbery and gunshot at the Zales Store in the Westfield Mall on Main Street. A lone male entered the store brandishing a handgun which he used to shatter glass display case. While doing this, the gun apparently discharged one bullet. The man grabbed several gold chains and fled on foot. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers spotted the fleeing car at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Anton Street in Bridgeport where he crashed. The driver was believed to still have the firearm used in the robbery with him. The man refused to surrender for over 6 hours, at times being defiant to police. The standstill came to an end peacefully at 1:11am. The suspect was turned over to Trumbull Police.