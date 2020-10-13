Bridgeport News: Armed Robbery

2020-10-12@8:25pm– A reported armed robbery by 2 males in hoodies at the Citgo Gas Station at 3740 Madison Avenue. They fled on foot. Good thing they put this out on the hotline to other towns otherwise this would have been hidden by the police. The city is the biggest in the state yet does not have an ACTIVE police spokesperson who would share this info with the press. We have to know about it and request the info. But if we don’t know about it, how do we know to ask? Oh, but the mayor’s office has three communication specialists…

