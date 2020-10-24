Bridgeport News: Murder Suspect Back In Town

#Bridgeport CT–On October 22, 2020 Detective Heanue secured a warrant for the arrest of Corey Ramos, charging him with the murder of Jennifer Brelsford. Ramos was being held in northern Vermont by the Vermont State Police as a fugitive from justice after he fled Connecticut and illegally crossed the border into Canada.

Ramos waived extradition back to Connecticut after a hearing in Vermont, and on October 23, 2020, Detectives Heanue and Roscoe traveled to Vermont to transport Ramos back to Bridgeport. Ramos was served with an arrest warrant charging him with murder. He is being held at the Bridgeport Police Department over the weekend and will be presented for arraignment on Monday.

The capture of Ramos was a collaborative effort between Bridgeport detectives, members of the Vermont State Police, United States Border Patrol agents and officers with United States Customs and Border Protection.