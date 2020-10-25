Bridgeport News: Overnight Fire Unreported

2020-10-25@3AMish– #Bridgeport CT– A viewer, Felisha emailed me asking why she could not find any information on any media regarding a fire at Howard and Maplewood Avenue. The fire occurred at 3am and I stop reporting at 2am Sunday mornings. Normally after hours the media is informed by the “public affairs” officer (PAO). We get all the notices on activated fire alarms which are usually false alarms. See below last night’s log of calls. No fire at 3am reported.

There was a report of fire on a Facebook fire reporting page that two alarms were called with exposures, that is fire threatening homes in the back and of the left side of the structure.

The lack of reporting has not only affected the media but also the city council is beginning to complain about not being informed about what is happening in their district. I’m afraid to mention the person in charge of these reports because his wife might come back on Facebook and attack me again. Normal reporting resumed for just a day after that but that was it. I was scolded by the PAO on things not being reported that I should more carefully check my email but all the most recent updates have been on Twitter. There is no consistency. I just know if anyone other than a city official manages a department like this they wouldn’t have a job for long. But the mayor keeps ignoring it all. You are sending a loud and clear message to the citizens and city council Mayor Ganim.