Bridgeport News: UPDATES!~ WE ARE GETTING UPDATES!!

#Bridgeport CT– The media is now getting reports and updates! Here is overnight updates:

22:55 HRS

ASSAULT WITH FIREARM – 705 BEECHWOOD AVE

INITIALLY RECEIVED AS A SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION, DISPATCH THEN RECEIVED A CALL FROM A PARTY DRIVING A GSW VICTIM TO THE HOSPITAL, THE VICTIM ARRIVED AT ST.V’s WHERE OFFICERS CONFIRMED HE SUSTAINED GUNSHOT WOUNDS TO THE CHEST AND ABDOMEN, SUBSEQUENTLY A FEMALE VICTIM ARRIVED AT BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL WHERE OFFICERS CONFIRMED SHE SUSTAINED A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE FACE FROM THIS SAME INCIDENT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE BPD TIPS LINE AT 203-576-TIPS.

23:14 HRS

ROBBERY – 2525 EAST MAIN ST (CUMBERLAND FARMS)

DISPATCH RECEIVED REPORTS OF THE BUSINESS BEING ROBBED AT GUNPOINT, ALL RESPONSIBLE PARTIES WERE STILL ON SCENE ON DIRTBIKES UPON OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL, THEY LED OFFICERS ON A BRIEF PURSUIT, 1 ARREST AND 3 BIKES RECOVERED ALONG WITH 2 FIREARMS AND GOOD QUANTITY OF NARCOTICS. ARRESTED PARTY IDENTIFIED AS

No Mugshot Available At This Time

Zarzuela, Justin James DOB 08/06/1997 From Plymouth CT

Charges: 14-12(a)* OPERATE/TOW UNREGISTERED MV 1 Count, 14-213b ILL OPN MV WO MINIMUM INSURNCE 1 Count, 14-222 RECKLESS DRIVING 1 Count, 14-223(b)** ENGAGING POLICE IN PURSUIT 1 Count, 21a-257 FLR KEEP NARC IN ORG CONTAINER 1 Count, 21a-278(b)* SALE CERTAIN ILL DRG (SBS OFF) 1 Count, 21a-279 ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC 1 Count, 21a-279a(a)(2 POSS < 1/2 OZ CANNABIS-SBS OFF 1 Count, 29-277* 1 Count, 29-35(a) CARRYING PISTOL WO PERMIT 1 Count, 53a-167a INTERFERE WITH OFFCR/RESISTING 1 Count, 53a-181 BREACH OF PEACE 2ND DEG 1 Count, 53a-217 CRIM POSS FRARM/AMM/DFNS WEAPN 1 Count. Bond set at $250,000

01:31 HRS

ROLLOVER ACCIDENT – PINE ST/WORDIN AVE

DISPATCH RECEIVED REPORTS OF A ROLL OVER WITH ENTRAPMENT WITH CITIZENS ATTEMPTING TO GET THE PARTY OUT OF THE VEHICLE, UPON ARRIVAL FD CONFIRMED A ROLL OVER BUT NO ENTRAPMENT, PD DETERMINED THAT THIS ACCIDENT OCCURRED ON THE HIGHWAY AND TAKEN OVER BY STATE PD, ALL ROADS NOW OPEN AT THIS TIME

02:13 HRS

ASSAULT WITH FIREARM – 596 ARCTIC ST

DISPATCH INITIALLY RECEIVED TWO SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATIONS FOR ARCTIC AND PEMBROKE, UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED SHELL CASINGS AND BLOOD, WHILE ON SCENE OFFICERS LOCATED A VEHICLE TRANSPORTING TWO GUNSHOT WOUND VICTIMS TO THE HOSPITAL, ONE PARTY SUSTAINED A NON-LIFE-THREATENING GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE TORSO, THE OTHER SUSTAINED A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE ARM AND WAS SAID TO BE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THIS INCIDENT IS ASKED TO CONTACT BPD AT 203-576-TIPS

This press release is made possible by: